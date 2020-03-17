|
Miriam J. (Bower) DeVaney, 68, left her loving family to go be with her Heavenly Father on March 14, 2020. Miriam was a daughter of her late parents, Dr. Joseph Bower and Kathleen Bower. Miriam was a graduate of Quincy High School. She attended Gem City Business College, Quincy. Miriam married the love of her life, Kenneth DeVaney on Nov. 25, 1972. They were blessed with two precious children, daughter, Tracey and a son Jeffrey. She was employed by Dr. John Labaza of Lapeer, Mich., for several years as an Optician. Following her move to Kalamazoo she was employed at Portage Eye Care, Portage, Mich., for 14 years. There she served as office manager and an optician. She also worked at Hiemstra Optical. After this time, she was blessed with grandchildren and wanted to spend time with them. Miriam first would want to give thanks to Jesus for His shed blood on Calvary and the gift of salvation and the assurance of Heaven. Second, she was so thankful for her Godly loving husband and parents. She truly loved her children and her beautiful grandchildren. Spending time with the grandchildren was so important to her. Miriam was a member of Berean Baptist Church, Portage, Mich., since 1985 and spent many years as part of the choir. She helped in the Awana Program and Children's Sunday School and Church time. Miriam loved music, her favorite being Southern Gospel. They attended countless concerts. She also loved opening their home and sharing with guests, cooking, gardening, boating and spending time at their Higgins Lake Cottage in Northern Michigan. God blessed Miriam with a loving heart to reach out to others with cards, meals, phone calls and books. She loved encouraging others. Miriam is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Tracey (JJ); son, Jeffrey (Kendra); grandchildren, Kody, Kaley, Landon, Logan and Alley; sisters, Ruth (John) Fields and Becky (Gordon) Grieves; and brother, David (Donna) Bower. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Joseph Bower and Kathleen; and sister, Faith Schaaf. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Berean Baptist Church, 7813 South 12th St., Portage, Mich. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Burial and Cremation Services, 3926 S. 9th St., Kalamazoo, Mich.; and at the Church one hour prior to service time. Burial will take place in West Cooper Cemetery. Memorials in Miriam's memory may be directed to Berean Baptist Church Building Fund. Please visit Miriam's personalized webpage to sign her online guest book, or leave a message or condolence for her family at www.langelands.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020