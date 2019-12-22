|
Missy "Ann" McGurk Doyle-Simminger, 77, of Plainville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Quincy, with the Rev. Martin Eden officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. A second visitation will be at Hinton Turner funeral home in Paris, Ky., with internment to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Kentucky arrangements are pending. Missy was born April 1, 1942, in the bluegrass region of Kentucky to Joseph and Helen Sutherland McGurk. She married Joe Melvin Doyle on Dec. 20, 1962. He preceded her in death June 28, 2007. She later married the Rev. K. Michael "Mike" Simminger on April 27, 2013, at St. James Lutheran Church in Quincy, Ill. He survives. In addition to her husband, survivors include four children, Joyce Ann Foster (Paul Charles), Margery J. Doyle, "Margie Jane," Patrick Brock Doyle and Brian Joseph Doyle; one son of the heart, Kevin Manard; one daughter-in-law, Mary Margaret Sweitzer-Doyle; five grandchildren, Marvin Lee Foster, Jared Heath Foster, Russell Andrew Foster, Tiffanie Renee' Doyle and Breanna Lee Marie Jones; four brothers, James Joseph McGurk (Jeri), Thomas Nunan McGurk, Ronald "Ronnie" Emmerson McGurk (Maria) and Gary Robert McGurk (Linda); four stepchildren, Sarah Lynn Grasch (Michael), Rebecca Ann McGaughey (Mark), Mirian Ruth Lunz (Jerry) and Judy Simminger; 12 stepgrandchildren, David, Jonathan, Grace, Joshua, Emma, Caroline, Meghan, McKenzie, Luke, Andrew, Nathan and Emily; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Missy was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Bruce Price Doyle and Teddy Lee Doyle; two infant children, Sarah Ann Doyle and James Thomas Doyle; and one grandson, Charles Julius Rohr. Professionally, Missy was a tax preparer for over 40 years. She also owned and operated Doyle's Tax Service. Missy was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan. Later in life she came to enjoy the Clemson University football team as well. She also liked reading biographies. Missy studied journalism at the University of Kentucky and was editor of the St. John's Anglican Church newsletter for many years. Ann was raised a Roman Catholic and baptized in 1942. She was a founding member of St. John's Anglican Church in Quincy. She was confirmed March 28, 2013, at St. James Lutheran Church, and later transferred to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019