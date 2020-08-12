|
|
Mona Brown Smith, 90, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Mona was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Ewing, Mo., to John Raymond and Phyllis (Rockenfield) Brown. She attended school in her hometown, where she graduated from Ewing High School in 1947. She married Gerald Pressley in 1947. They had one son, Gerald Steven. In 1956, she married Harry Smith. They had two sons, Richard and Timothy. While raising her boys in the Mount Pleasant area, she was employed for several years at Vega/Heatilator and then Mapleleaf Care Facility, from where she retired. After retirement, she moved to Quincy, Ill., to be near her family. She enjoyed her retirement years living at the Lincoln Douglas Apartments, where she was involved in activities with the residents, always lending a helping hand, including to the radio station located in the building. The station employees often looked forward to her homemade cookies. Mona was a Cubs fan, a country music fan, and she enjoyed trips to see both. She liked Western movies and books. She enjoyed tracing her genealogy and authored a book on her family history. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were one of her life's greatest joys. Survivors include her sons, Richard (Deb) Smith of Westwood, Iowa, and Timothy (Brenda) Smith of New London, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Lillie Pressley of Mooresville, N.C.; brothers, John R. (Sherry) Brown of Middletown and Larry Brown of Quincy; grandchildren, Gerald Steven (Leslie) Pressley Jr. of Lincolnton, N.C., and Cory (Samantha) Smith of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-grandchildren, Meghan, Brett and Gavin; and several nieces and nephews. Mona was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Darrel (Bud) Brown; sister, Fay Etta Sweet; son, Gerald (Steve); brother-in-law, Noel Sweet; and sisters-in-law, Wanda Brown and Ruth Brown. A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, with Pastor Keith Ehresman officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade St., Iowa City, IA 52240, or to the American Diabetes Association. Please wear a mask and social distance while in the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020