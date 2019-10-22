|
On Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019, Mona Hibbert passed very peacefully into the welcoming arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born Jan. 10, 1935, in Marion County, Mo., to Everett and Ruby Lawson. (both long passed but never forgotten). She was an LPN and worked for various nursing homes including Sunset Home, Good Samaritan and Illinois Veterans Home. She had four sons, who survive, Sam (Terrie) Newlon, Art (Deborah) Newlon, Jim Heitz, and John (HeeKyong) Heitz, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her sister, Wanda Matteson of LaPlata, Mo., and brother, Lynn (Ruth Ann) Lawson of Brookfield, Mo., her brother-in-law, Dr. Ben Poage of Richmond, Ky., and thirteen nieces and nephews. She also had many lifelong friends. Two special ones still survive, Marilyn and Judy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Lawson and sister, Nina Poage. She loved taking day trips where she marveled at God's creation, especially wild flowers, fall colors, soft clouds and birds. She also liked cooking, antiques gardening, bluegrass and old-time southern gospel music. There will be no services at this time. She will be interred next spring at Ariel Christian Church Cemetery in Ralls County, Mo. Family and friends will gather then for a remembrance and a wildflower planting. Did we mention she LOVED wildflowers especially daisy's. Memorials can be made to Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Keokuk. Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019