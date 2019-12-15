|
|
Monica Alice Eifert, 89, of Mount Sterling, Ill., passed away at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Ill. She was born July 10, 1930, near Timewell, a daughter of Markie Glen and Mabel Alice Davis Newton. She married George Walla Eifert on Sept. 12, 1948, in Brown County, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 1994. Mrs. Eifert was a homemaker. She attended Benville School in Brown County and graduated from Mount Sterling High School with the class of 1948. Monica was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Sterling. She enjoyed collecting both antiques and stamps and truly loved researching family genealogy. Survivors include three children, Marc Eifert (Cindy) of Macomb, Connie Leezer of Mount Sterling, and Stan Eifert (Deanne) of Clayton; six grandchildren, Tammy Purchase (Gary) of Galesburg, Stacey Leezer-Motz of Galesburg, Sean Eifert (Robin) of Greenville, Kara Anderson (Mike) of Mendota, Justin Davis (Sky) of Camp Point and Brennan Davis (fiancé, Lindsay) of Mount Sterling; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Imogene Briggs (Bob) of Springfield and Naydene Davis (Rex) of Mason; one sister-in-law, Judy Newton of Mount Sterling; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Joe Leezer; and one brother, Donald Newton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling, with the Rev. Aaron Foster officiating. Burial will be in the Huntsville Cemetery in Huntsville, Ill. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Mount Sterling or the Huntsville Cemetery. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.hendrickerfuneralhome.com or at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019