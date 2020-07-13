Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monte Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monte L. Tanner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monte L. Tanner Obituary
EWING, Mo. -- Monte Lee Tanner, 51, of Ewing, Mo., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 7:49 p.m. as the result of an accident in rural Ewing, Mo.

He was born May 24, 1969, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Joseph Elmond and Carol Jean Saathoff Tanner. He married Lynn Renee Wiseman in Hannibal, Mo., on Oct. 31, 2005. She survives.

Monte was a hard worker and was employed by OTR Wheel Enginering in Quincy. He was a graduate of Highland High School. Monte was an avid hunter, loyal friend and was a wonderful husband, father, son and brother. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and was well liked by everyone he met.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn Tanner of Ewing; daughter, Megan (Evan) Scott of Columbia, Mo.; parents, Joe and Carol Tanner of La Grange, Mo.; brothers, Mike (Cindy) Tanner of Steedman, Mo., and Mark (Susan) Tanner of La Grange, Mo.; nephews, Jake (Lindsey) Tanner of Fulton, Mo., Dustin (Megan) Tanner of La Grange, Mo., Levi Tanner of La Grange, Mo.; and niece, Bailey Tanner of Fulton, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a brother.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing with Rev. Kary Meyers officiating.

Burial will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing.

The family suggests memorials be made to Lynn Tanner to help with expenses.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 13 to July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -