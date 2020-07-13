|
EWING, Mo. -- Monte Lee Tanner, 51, of Ewing, Mo., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 7:49 p.m. as the result of an accident in rural Ewing, Mo. He was born May 24, 1969, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Joseph Elmond and Carol Jean Saathoff Tanner. He married Lynn Renee Wiseman in Hannibal, Mo., on Oct. 31, 2005. She survives. Monte was a hard worker and was employed by OTR Wheel Enginering in Quincy. He was a graduate of Highland High School. Monte was an avid hunter, loyal friend and was a wonderful husband, father, son and brother. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and was well liked by everyone he met. Survivors include his wife, Lynn Tanner of Ewing; daughter, Megan (Evan) Scott of Columbia, Mo.; parents, Joe and Carol Tanner of La Grange, Mo.; brothers, Mike (Cindy) Tanner of Steedman, Mo., and Mark (Susan) Tanner of La Grange, Mo.; nephews, Jake (Lindsey) Tanner of Fulton, Mo., Dustin (Megan) Tanner of La Grange, Mo., Levi Tanner of La Grange, Mo.; and niece, Bailey Tanner of Fulton, Mo. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a brother. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing with Rev. Kary Meyers officiating. Burial will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing. The family suggests memorials be made to Lynn Tanner to help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 13 to July 15, 2020