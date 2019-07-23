QUINCY -- Monzel Jackson Sr., 88, of Quincy, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 1:05 p.m. at Sunset Home. Monzel was born July 16, 1931, in Quincy, the son of John Wesley and Hattie Ann Holt Jackson. He married Loretta Jones on April 13, 1952, at Bethel AME Church. She survives. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1948, where he was an All State Basketball Player, and a member of the Blue Devil Sports Hall of Fame. He then attended Western Illinois University for three years. Monzel had the privilege of playing for the Harlem Globetrotters for several months in 1951. He worked at Electric Wheel as a tool dispenser, and retired after 32 years of service. Monzel was a member of Bethel AME where he was an usher and greeter. He was also a board member for the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Pool, board member of the Quincy Social Center, and a board member of Redman Lee Center, where he was active with Teen Reach. He loved to do puzzles and crosswords. In addition to his wife, Loretta, Monzel is survived by three children, Monzel (Natalie) Jackson Jr. of Atlanta, Ga., Peggy Lorraine (Fred) Scott, of Manhattan, Kans., and Wesley Cordell (Charlyne) Jackson, of Blue Springs, Mo.; six grandchildren, Geoffrey (Aaron) Scott, Shannon Scott, Kevin Scott, Austin Jackson, Carol Jackson, and Jonathan Jackson; a brother, Errett Jackson of Canton, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Yvonne Dawson of Quincy. Monzel was preceded in death by his parents, two children, Jeffrey and Vontress Jackson, three sisters, Johnamae Williams, Velma Jackson, and Eugenia Taylor. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. James A. Hailey III and the Rev. Carl R. Terry III officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday July 29, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Bethel AME Church or Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 23 to July 25, 2019