Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Myrtle E. "Beth" Schmuck Obituary
Myrtle E. "Beth" Schmuck, 93, of Columbia, formerly of Quincy, died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Beth was born in Quincy on Feb. 9, 1927, a daughter of Melvin Loren and Nellie Viola (Harris) Wiseman. She married Wendell A. Schmuck on Feb. 24, 1962 in Central Baptist Church, Quincy. Wendell preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 1995.

Beth was a Registered Nurse working at Sunset Home until her retirement in 1990. She was of the Christian faith.

Beth dearly loved her grandchildren and her pets. Her favorite pastimes were swimming at the YMCA, watching movies, listening to music and enjoying her flowers.

Survivors include her four daughters: Beth (Robert) Wienhoff; Lisa (Mark) Delissio; Marla (Chris) Jones; Wendy (Mark) Henrichs. Grandchildren: Brieanne Wienhoff, Adam Wienhoff and Hunter Wienhoff; Zachary Delissio and Jeremy Delissio; Abbey Jones, Carter Jones and Quinn Jones; Miles Henrichs and Eli Henrichs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Hearts In Harmony 109 North Keene Street Columbia MO 65010 for the exceptional care they gave to our mother or to the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Funeral arrangements in care of the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
