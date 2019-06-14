Nancy Carol Friday Shoop, 71, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born to the late Herschel and Maude Davis Friday on Dec. 6, 1947, in Clayton, Ill. She married Jerry Shoop Sr. in 1968. Nancy is survived by two children, Angela Shaffer of Quincy and Jerry (Melissa) Shoop Jr., of Decatur, Ill. She is also survived by two siblings, Greg Friday and Shirley Miller, both of Quincy; five grandsons, three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maude and Herschel Friday; three brothers, Wendell K. "Buck" Friday Sr., Gaylord Wayne Friday and Terry Lynn "Pete" Friday; four sisters, Luella Boernsen, Wanda Boernsen, Elsie Jones and Sandy Friday. Nancy worked at Christian Shelticenter for 20 years and retired from Blessing Health Care. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in South Side Cemetery in Clayton. Please send all flowers to: 835 N. Fourth St., Quincy, 62305. They will be delivered to the cemetery. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary