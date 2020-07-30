|
Nancy Darlene Humke, 92, of Quincy, formerly of Camp Point, passed away at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Nancy was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Adams County, to Raymond and Alma Morris Austin. She married Russell H. Humke on Aug. 25, 1945, in Camp Point. He preceded her in death Feb. 26, 2015. Survivors include two children, Steve Humke (Patricia) of Surprise, Ariz., and Randy Humke (Terri) of Warrensburg, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan Lynn Lyons; grandson, Richard Humke; sister, Helen Nolan; and four brothers, Laverne Harold, Francis and Elmer Austin. Nancy was a unit secretary at Blessing Hospital for 33 years until her retirement in 1999. Nancy loved going to garage sales, playing slots at the casino and playing cards. She also was an excellent baker, known for her cinnamon sweet rolls. Cardinals baseball, soap operas and reading were a few of her other favorite things. Nancy attended Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Senior Family Resource Center. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2020