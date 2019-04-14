Nancy Elizabeth Carter, 73, of Quincy, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Nov. 19, 1945, to Leonard George and Roberta Maurice Lile Kerfoot at St. Mary Hospital in Quincy. She married Fred L. "Fritz" Carter on Sept. 14, 1964, at Central Baptist Church in Quincy. He died June 28, 1968. Nancy had been employed by Gardner Denver. Nancy's family would like to extend their warmest gratitude to Lt. Eric Becks for his caring compassion and for the kindness that he showed to Nancy. Survivors include two sisters, Linda Cosgrove of Keokuk, Iowa, and Jane (Robert H.) Kerfoot Ganz of Longmont, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Marj Spilker of Quincy; six nephews, Morgan, Jesse and Cody Ganz of Colorado, John and Jerry Cosgrove of Quincy and Jeff Cosgrove of Phoenix; two great-nephews; a great-niece; a great-great-niece; and her beloved shar-pei and companion, Moochie. In addition to her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Judith Kerfoot; and an aunt, Gertrude Lile. SERVICES: 5 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum. VISITATION: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the mausoleum. MEMORIALS: Quincy Humane Society. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary