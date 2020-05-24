|
|
Nancy Jean Arnold, 77, of Lewistown, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her home. The daughter of James W. and Willie Mae Wilson Youngblood was born Nov. 24, 1942, in Houston, Texas. She was united in marriage to Charles L. Arnold Jr. on Oct. 29, 1963, at Park Place Baptist Church in Houston. He preceded her in death June 20, 2017. Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church of Lewistown. She graduated in 1961 from Milby High School in Houston. She was active in the church with Bible study, Sunday school and GA's. She also was a 50-year member of the GFWC We Modern's Club, where she served as president form 1968 to 1969 and from 1990 to 1992 and held chairmanships with the Missouri Federated Women's Club District 3. She was a Cub Scout den mother and supported many Boy Scout activities. Nancy co-owned and operated Arnold's Funeral Home and Arnold's Paint and Glass with her husband. She liked to sew, do crafts and make ceramics. Survivors include three sons, James L. (Carla) Arnold of Canton, Robert M. (Pam) Arnold of LaGrange and Charles M. (Betsy) Arnold of Troy; seven grandchildren, Aron, Gavin, Samuel, Carter, Reagan, Rhen and Micah Arnold; a sister, Mrs. Anita Westmoreland of Abilene, Texas; a brother, James (Laurie) Youngblood of Rockport, Texas; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Charlene Kelsick of Grandin, Mo.; a brother-in-law, Thomas (Thelma) Arnold of LaBelle; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great- nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers-in-law, E.B. Westmoreland and Ralph Kelsick. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at First Baptist Church of Lewistown, with the Rev. Ted Middleton and Dr. Elmer McCully officiating. The service will be streamed live on Arnold's Funeral Home Facebook page for those not comfortable attending at the church. Interment will be in Lewistown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the church, with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lewistown or Lewistown Cemetery Association. Pallbearers will be Aron Arnold, Gavin Arnold, Samuel Arnold, Travis Fleer, Tom Fleer, Tim Fleer, Randy Sharpe, Tom Baker and Aaron Lay. Honorary pallbearers are her extended church family. The Arnold family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of sympathy and support during this difficult time. Condolences may be expressed online at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 24 to May 26, 2020