|
|
Nancy K. Lock Benes, 58, of Cordova, Tenn., died at 10:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Nancy was born July 12, 1961, in Quincy, the daughter of Wayne and Mary Whiteaker Lock. She married Philip A. Benes on Dec. 27, 1986, in Quincy, and he survives. She was a 1979 Quincy High School graduate and was president of the senior class. She was a graduate of Greenville College in Greenville, Ill., and received her master's degree in education administration from Southern Illinois University. Nancy spent a good portion of her career in elementary education both in Illinois and Missouri. She started as a teacher at Mulberry Grove in Southern Illinois, then taught in the Francis Howell District and at Grace Christian School in Maryland Heights, Mo. She and Philip moved to Maryland, where Nancy taught and worked in development and administration at the King's Christian Academy. While there, she was part of a small group of people who were instrumental in building the academy into one of the most well-developed schools in southern Maryland. Nancy completed her career as a teacher and then as middle school principal at Living Word Christian School in O'Fallon, Mo. In addition to her husband, Philip, survivors include her son, U.S. Air Force Capt. David Benes of Cannon Air Force Base, N.M.; her daughter, Dr. Victoria Benes of Memphis, Tenn.; her parents, Wayne and Mary Lock of Quincy; a brother, James (Babette) Lock of Quincy; and her mother-in-law, Mary E. Benes of Cordova, Tenn. Nancy was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Paul Benes. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Central Baptist Church, Seventh at Broadway in Quincy, with the Rev. Jason Sommerfeldt and Mr. Patrick Turner officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to King's Christian Academy in Callaway, Md. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019