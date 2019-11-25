|
TAYLOR, Mo. -- Nancy Kay Pindell, 66, of Taylor passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in Blessing Hospital surrounded by family. She was born July 11, 1953, in Quincy, a daughter of Russell and Wanda (Bronestine) Pindell. Nancy graduated from Palmyra High School in 1972 and Vatterott Career College as a medical assistant. She most recently worked at Taco Bell in Quincy and Dura Corporation in Hannibal prior to their closing. Nancy was a devout Christian. She belonged to South Union Baptist Church, Maywood, Mo., Rohs Baptist Women's Missionary Union and the Girlfriend's Café. She enjoyed painting and crafting, attending community events, genealogy and family get togethers. Survivors include one brother, David Pindell (Sunye) of Moberly, MO; five sisters, Sharon Bode (Darryl) of Palmyra, Gail Dietrich (Ronald) of Maywood, Connie Scott (Greg) of Quincy, Janice Allman (Doug) of Alphretta, GA and Karen Bockenfeld, Perry, Mo.; aunts and uncles, Betty Harker (John) of Quincy, Loretta Fuller of Payson, Bonnie Bronestine of Ewing; Verne Bronestine (Betty) of Quincy; nephews Ronald Dietrich Jr., of Maywood, Lucas Dietrich (Currene) of Scott Air Force Base, Andy Pindell (Kelli) of Sturgeon, Mo., Joseph Pindell of St. Louis, Russell Scott (Katherine) of Cincinnati, Chad Scott (Erica) of Quincy, and Matthew Allman (Emily) of Marietta, Ga.; nieces Lorri Bode of Troy, Melinda Grenz (Greyson) of Wyandotte, Mich., and Jennifer Allman of Chicago; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Sandra Sue Pindell and a niece, Sharryl Lynn Bode. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at South Union Baptist Church in Maywood, Mo., with Donna Reid officiating. Burial will be in East Midway Cemetery near LaGrange. Visitation will be held Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church. The family suggests memorials be made to the East Midway Cemetery or Northeast Missouri Food Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019