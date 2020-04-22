|
|
Nancy Lee Rayl, 83, of LaBelle, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Sunset Home in Quincy, Ill. She was born March 8, 1937, in St. Louis, the daughter of Chester L. and Olivia Emma Riegel Battles. She was united in marriage to Robert Clinton Rayl on April 27, 1958, and he preceded her in death Sept. 23, 1999. Also preceding her death were her parents; a brother, Neal Battles; and a grandson, Charles Erich Hutton. Surviving are one son, William (Melissa) Rayl of Quincy; two daughters, Bonnie Hutton of Liberty, Mo., and Dianna Kreter of Harmony, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Imogene Battles of St. Peters, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy graduated from Lewistown High School and attended Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo. Nancy and her husband lived in Lewistown before moving to LaBelle in 1971. Nancy was a cook and waitress. She operated the restaurant at the Ramada Inn in Quincy and also worked at Maucks Cafe in LaBelle till she retired. For a number of years she was employed for the city of LaBelle as clerk. She enjoyed reading, cooking and gardening, and enjoyed being active with her grandchildren. A private visitation for family will be held at Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, in Lewistown Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle MO 63447. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020