|
|
Mrs. Nancy M. Casebier, age 86, of Canton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton. Nancy was born May 6, 1933, in Benton Harbor, Mich., a daughter of Joseph Eugene and Gertrude May Quisenberry McGrath. She married Sid Casebier on Nov. 22, 1958, in Memphis, Mo. He survives. Nancy had worked for the state of Illinois before her marriage and had also worked for DB Gray in Hull, Ill. She was active in PTA and room mother activities when her children were in school. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, and vacationing in Arizona in earlier years. In addition to her husband, Sid, of Canton, survivors include children, Nancy (Alan) Berhorst of Canton and Jeff (Diane) Casebier of Canton; five grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jordan Berhorst of Canton, and Michael, Bradley and Sydney Casebier of Canton; two brothers, Darrell McGrath of Springfield, Ill., and Roland McGrath of Williamsville, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Juanita Haines of Canton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dorothy Hayes and Cynthia Delaney; and one brother, Gene McGrath. Private family services will be held in Forest Grove Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to Heartland Resources or to Lewis County Nursing Home in care of Davis Funeral Home, Canton. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019