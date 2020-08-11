|
QUINCY -- Nancy Ruth Hawkins Parrish, 74, of Quincy, died at 5:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at in her home. Nancy was born Jan. 28, 1946, in Quincy, a daughter of Wilbur and Virginia Doss Fischer. She married Pierre L. Parrish, Sr. on Aug. 12, 1995, in Quincy. He preceded her in death. Nancy was employed as a CNA at Blessing Hospital. She had a strong faith in her God and Savior and was a member at The Crossing. Nancy's life revolved around her family. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to cook for her family and always looked forward to family gatherings. She loved to fish and enjoyed and was skilled at cleaning the fish to prepare it for cooking. Nancy adored her pets, especially the dogs. Survivors include two children, Paul (Theresa Wright) Cox and John (Desiree) Hawkins, both of Quincy; 11 grandchildren, Alec (Ambie) Hawkins, Tyler Vollmer, Trey Shaun Hawkins, Ajhan V. Hawkins, Jack Alan, Chad Cox, Stacie Vahale, Meranda Cox, Mercedes Cox, Devin Cox, Donovan Cox and Bret Cox; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Bob Schwartz; a sister-in-law, Jolene Fischer; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Vanessa Hawkins; a grandchild, Bent Lee Ray; a brother, Rich Fischer; and a sister, Shirley Schwartz. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Greenmount Cemetery with Pastor Kory Hollensteiner officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a mask if you plan to attend the visitation. Memorials to Blessing Cancer Center or the Crossing. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
