Nancy Sue Breuer, 72, of Quincy, went to be with her Lord at 5:35 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after her battle with cancer. She was born March 5, 1948, in Quincy, the daughter of Charles E. and Wilma O. Mayfield Robertson. She married Wally Von Burg on Aug. 29, 1966, and he preceded her in death Feb. 12, 1994. She then married Junior C. Breuer on March 12, 2000, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Aug. 11, 2006. She graduated from Quincy Senior High School. She was a proud mother, a caring sister who was the glue that kept her family close. She loved all her siblings deeply. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and she was an honest and loyal friend. She was a compassionate, unique individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. She had a way of reaching people in a deep and positive way. She was totally dedicated to her children in all aspects of their lives. She was a spiritual person who loved church. She was a member of the Crossing Church. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like chatting with friends over a cup of coffee, playing cards, doing puzzles, making small crafts, planting flowers and gardening, she had the best-kept yard on the block. She worked hard all of her life and completed all projects she started while maintaining a positive attitude. She always told her kids you never leave a job unfinished, always do your very best. She worked as an electronics assembler at Harris Corp. and retired from Broadcast Electronics. She also worked at G&H Short Stop. She volunteered for the Quincy Neighborhood Federation when her children were young. She loved mentoring and helping the youths. Survivors include three children, Dennis (Maria) Von Burg of Jacksonville, Fla., Lora Stephens of Quincy and John (Renae) Von Burg; two stepchildren, Julia (Troy) Jackson and David Breuer; grandchildren, Angela Stephens, Dereck Austin, Devin Von Burg, Levi Von Burg, Noah Von Burg, Gabby Stephens and Taylor Von Burg; great-grandchildren, Myia Stephens, Nash Clifton, Braxton Austin, Aviahna Von Burg, Aiyanna Valenzuela and Serena Von Burg; brother, Raymond Robertson; sisters, Sally (Alan) Parkhill and Mary Masterson; half brother, James (Sheila) McGraw; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jeffrey Stephens, four sisters, Sandra White, Janet Fielding, Joan Williams and Pauline Leckbee; and two brothers, Charles Robertson and Monty Robertson; and a half brother, William McGraw. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Harris officiating. Please bring a face mask if you plan on attending the service or visitation. Burial will be in Paloma Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020