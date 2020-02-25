|
QUINCY -- Naomi Ruth (Cheek) Hearn, 96, of Quincy, passed away at 10:43 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her home in Quincy. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Joshua Hall will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. Friends and family are invited to Naomi's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Naomi was born April 7, 1923, in Brookfield, Mo., to James W. Cheek and Fay Douglas Cheek. She was married to Marion Olie Hearn on Aug. 23, 1942, in Bowling Green, Mo. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2001. Survivors include a daughter, Jacqueline R. Stover (Lee) of O'Fallon, Mo., two grandchildren, Shelli Hoffman (Charles) of Quincy, and Jennifer Hammond (Shane) of Lake St. Louis, Mo., four great-grandchildren, Jason Disselhorst, Janelle Rogers (Jason), Chloe Hammond and Bella Hammond and three great-great-grandchildren, Madison Disselhosrt, Kate Disselhosrt and Catherine Rogers. She is also survived by three step great-grandchildren and two step great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Naomi is preceded in death by her husband, parents and one brother, James E. Cheek. Naomi previously worked at Bluff City Shoe Company and Stover Air Cargo, retiring in 1982. She enjoyed reading, cooking and skating in her younger years. Naomi was a friendly, loving mother and grandmother. Strong willed and humble and very family oriented. She loved having family gatherings and holiday meals. Naomi attended the First Presbyterian Church at Eight and Broadway in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to "Pedal the Cause " for cancer research. Pallbearers will be Jason Disselhorst, Jason Rogers, Charles Hoffman, Shane Hammond, Kent Cheek and Randy Cheek. Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020