|
|
Nathan Allen Cobb, 40, of Macomb, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
He was born in Macomb on Aug. 1, 1979, to his birth mother, Lois M. McConnell, and was raised by his parents, Lee and Janet (Heller) Cobb. He married Kate Murphy on Aug. 17, 2013, in Macomb.
Nathan graduated from Northwestern High School in 1998. He then attended Western Illinois University and graduated in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in supply chain management and a minor in manufacturing technology/computer aided drafting. Later, he became transit director for McDonough County Public Transportation at Western Illinois Regional Council, served on the Board of Directors for the Illinois Public Transportation Association, was treasurer for the McDonough County Historical Preservation Society and was previously a board member of the Performing Arts Society. In his spiritual life, was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church.
Nathan was an avid athlete, loved competing in sports, was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, was a pilot alongside with his father, loved hunting, was an outdoorsman who loved nature, and loved spending time with his dog Zoe and family and friends.
Survivors include his wife; parents; birth mother, Lois (Don) Harris; sister, Patty McConnell; nephew, Talon Ditzman; stepsister, Emily Harris; stepbrother, Arthur Harris; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Dorothy Heller and Nellie Cobb Downing; maternal grandparents, Lucy B. Shepherd and Ervin J. McConnell; and uncle, Roger McConnell.
There was a celebration of life service in his memory on Feb. 8 at Macomb Municipal Airport.
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020