More Obituaries for Nathaniel Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathaniel Gilbert

Nathaniel Gilbert Obituary
Nathaniel "Nate" Gilbert, 19, of Quincy, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 4:55 p.m. in Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Ill.

Nate was born July 2, 2001 in Quincy, the son of Geoffrey and Cynthia Qualls Gilbert.

Nate was a 2019 graduate of Quincy High School. He had worked for Koontz Builders, however most recently he was employed by Quincy Farm Products.

Nate was an amateur magician, and together with his friend, Zach, he performed at the Adams County Fair and various talent shows under the name Z&N Magic. Nate was a vehicle enthusiast, and his Mustang was his pride and joy. He also enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was visiting his friend's farm or he was spending time on the waters of the Mississippi River or the Lake of the Ozarks.

Most of all, Nate loved being with his family and friends. Nate truly loved life, and he lived it to the fullest.

Survivors include his parents, Geoff and Cindy Gilbert of Quincy; his sister, Natalie Gilbert of Quincy; his maternal grandmother, Pat Qualls of Quincy; his maternal grandfather, Jim (Carolyn Hussong) Qualls of Sutter, Ill.; his paternal grandfather, Ken (Sharon) Gilbert of Quincy; his paternal grandmother, Jeanne (John Milton) Gilbert of Quincy; aunts and uncles, Greg (Sandy) Gilbert of Quincy, Kim (Gary) Genenbacher of Decatur, Ill., Jimmy Qualls of Alton, Ill., Brian Goodwin of Bloomington, Ill., and DJ (Nikki) Bridgman of Mendon, Ill.; and numerous cousins and friends.

Services will be 10 a.m. Mass on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Franics Solanus Catholic Church, with Rev. Steven Arisman officiating. Please bring a mask if you plan to attend the service.

Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy.

Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at St. Franics Solanus Catholic Church. Please bring a mask if you plan to attend the visitation.

Memorials to the family for medical expenses c/o Geoff and Cindy Gilbert.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020
