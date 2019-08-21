|
Nellie Elizabeth Chapman, 96, formerly of Payson, passed away at 8:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Sunset Home. Born Jan. 23, 1923, in Hurdland, Mo., Nellie was the daughter of Bryan Jennings and Ethel Benstine Parrish. She married Daniel Ernest Chapman on July 6, 1941, in Hurdland. He preceded her in death Feb. 6, 1983. Nellie loved the outdoors, tending to her flower garden, feeding birds, camping and fishing. She enjoyed arts and crafts, quilting and crocheting and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Family was most important to Nellie, and she cherished the time she shared with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nellie was a graduate of Hamilton High School and the Quincy School of Practical Nursing. She was employed as a licensed practical nurse at Blessing Hospital for over 20 years, retiring in 1983. After her retirement, Nellie worked as private duty nurse for many years. Survivors include a son, Daniel "Pat" Chapman (Jerry) of Lakeland, Fla.; two daughters, Leona Loos of Quincy and Peggy Chapman of Payson; a daughter-in-law, Mary Chapman of Payson; 11 grandchildren, Brent Chapman, Darren Chapman (Anna), Danny Chapman, Mary Jane Henninger (Bill), Nathan Chapman, Gayle Anderson (Craig), Trent Loos (Kelli), Teresa Loos-Tedrow (Rob), Troy Loos (Karen), Jason Owen (Sally Britt) and Tonia Liesen (Eric); 21 great-grandchildren; many loving great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Rahn of Fort Madison, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Daniel, Mrs. Chapman was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael Edward Chapman and Bryan Chapman; a son-in-law, Larry Loos; three brothers, Glen Parrish, John Parrish and Archie Parrish; and four sisters, Clara Heitman, Vernia Majors, Helen Ballentine and Shirley Stiffler. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home in Payson with Pastor Richard Moore officiating. Burial will be in Payson New Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Payson New Cemetery Association. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019