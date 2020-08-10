|
QUINCY -- Nettie Huffman, 106, of Quincy, died at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Sunset Home. Nettie was born April 15, 1914, in Fort Smith, Ark., a daughter of Jacob and Christine Richcreek Willits. She was the second eldest child and dearly loved her four brothers. During her younger years, Nettie experienced the Great Depression and Dust Bowl. She never liked talking about those difficult times. Nettie met a handsome young man, Dallas Loren Huffman, in Winfield, Kans. He was the love of her life and they married on April 20, 1933. Together Nettie and Dallas ran a cattle ranch and during those years they had four sons and two daughters. Unfortunately, Nettie lost Dallas on Jan. 26, 1962 and she was left to raise two of her youngest children on her own. She never remarried. Nettie lived for a time in Texas and the Ozarks before moving to Quincy to be near her eldest daughter. She landed a job at The Patio Restaurant as a line cook and she worked there well into her 80s. Nettie loved attending Grandview Church. She also had a passion for traveling as she visited many National Forests. Nettie was intrigued with Native Americans and for many years she graciously donated to various Indian Children Schools. She enjoyed painting pictures and was very talented. Nettie was a strong, feisty and sassy lady who was loved by everyone who knew her. She was also known as "Nanny" to her extended family and friends. Nettie is survived by a daughter, Bonnie (Drew) Schnack of Quincy; three sons, Galen (Marilou) Huffman of Idabel, Okla., Coy (Donna) Huffman of San Juan Bautista, Calif., and Mike (Pam) Huffman of Hurst, Tex.; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Huffman of Gardner, Kans.; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; four great-great-great-grandchildren and two more on the way. In addition to her husband, Nettie was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Clysta Rogers; a son, Deloyn Huffman; three grandchildren, Dallas Huffman, Leigh Messner and Janice White; and her four brothers. Nettie's family would like to thank her one time caregiver, Liz Davis, for her love and continued care. The Huffman family would also like to extend their appreciation to the entire staff at Sunset Home for the excellent and compassionate care they provided Nettie during her years there. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Greenmount Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Memorials may be made to Quincy Humane Society. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020