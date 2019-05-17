Nicholas "Nick" H. Dietrich, age 82, of Quincy died on his farm at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Nick was born in Quincy on Oct. 7, 1936, a son of Ralph and Angela (Weideman) Dietrich. He married Carlene Marie Peters on Oct. 29, 1960, at the former St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and she survives. Nick was a lifelong farmer. He loved to work hard raising livestock, grain and thoroughly enjoyed raising chickens and selling eggs to his neighbors. He served in the U.S. National Guard for eight years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. Nick was an active member of the Illinois Pork Producers Association, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Eagles Club. Nick was a devoted husband and father. When a neighbor was in need, he was there to help. He was a man of faith who spent his mornings in prayer. He was a passionate card player especially enjoying Euchre tournaments and participating in the parish trap-shoot. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. Family was everything to him, he loved having everyone come to the family farm for holiday gatherings. Nick loved being a grandpa and the time spent with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children: Terri (Kent) Kreinberg; Todd (Kellie) Dietrich all of Quincy; Bruce (Amy) Dietrich of Jacksonville, Ill.; Sandy (Dean Schulte; and Barb (Kevin) Reed all of Quincy; grandchildren, Hannah Kreinberg of Loves Park, Ill.; Tanner Kreinberg of Glendale, Calif.; Mitch Dietrich of Bettendorf, Iowa; Garret Dietrich of Quincy; Jacob Dietrich of Lincoln, Ill.; Jessi Dietrich of Jacksonville, Ill.: Carter Pruitt of San Jose, Calif.; Olivia Schulte of Quincy; Harrison Schulte of Macomb, Ill.; Jackson Schulte of Quincy; Kelsey (Craig) Garkie of Chicago, Ill. and Callie (Luke) Niederhauser of Quincy; one great-grandson, Nash Niederhauser of Quincy; His sisters and brothers: Pauline Seals of Camp Point; Rosella Hummel of Liberty; Herb (Joyce) Dietrich of Camp Point; Melvin (Connie) Dietrich of Fowler, Ill.; Brothers and sisters-in-law: Norma (Paul) Hildebrand of Plainville; Jeanette (Bill) Steiner of Simpsonville, S.C.; and many nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Herb and Bertha Peters, a brother Norbert Dietrich and a sister, Patricia Kaltenbach and her husband Verne, Brothers-in-law Roger Mast; Bob Hummel; and Danny Seals; a niece in infancy, Janet Hildebrand and a nephew, Bradly Hildebrand. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the K of C TV Masses. www.dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 17 to May 19, 2019