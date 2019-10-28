|
|
Nicholas Matthew Hochgraber, 14, of Palmyra passed away at 1:34 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Central Baptist Church in Quincy. Dr. Dennis Hochgraber will officiate. Burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Friends and family are invited to Nicholas' Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Nicholas was born on April 2, 2005, in Quincy, to Matthew Hochgraber and Torrie Mook. Survivors include Nicholas' parents: Matthew and Abbie Hochgraber of Quincy and Torrie Mook of Palmyra; one sister, Madison Hochgraber of Quincy; two brothers, Cainen Foss of Palmyra and Kolton Hochgraber of Quincy; grandparents: Larry and Karen Hochgraber of Quincy, Jacki Hankins of Quincy; Cathy and Jeremiah McQueen of Warsaw, Ill., and Jerry Mook of Hannibal, Mo.; great-grandmother, Ramona Hochgraber of Quincy, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Nicholas was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Robert and Luella Mook and Virgil Hochgraber; his grandfather, Charles Hankins and his best friend, J.C. Breault. Nicholas loved his family and he wanted to be anywhere they were. He enjoyed playing Xbox and checking out old hot rods, the annual Tin Dusters Event was always special. Nicholas also liked to attend demolition derbies. A talented cook, Nicholas loved to whip up new dishes even though he was unable to eat them, from meat loaf to cupcakes Nicholas was great in the kitchen. Cooking shows, Marvel Comic movies, country music and fixer upper were also a few of Nicholas' favorites. Most of all Nicholas cherished the moments he shared with his family and friends. Although Nicholas is no longer here with us on earth, he will live on through others through the gift of organ donation. Nicholas was a Christian by faith. Pallbearers will be his uncles Travis Mook, Kevin La Foe, David Hochgraber, Thomas Hochgraber, Tyler Hankins and Evan Hankins. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nicholas Hochgraber Memorial, or to The Quincy Humane Society. Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019