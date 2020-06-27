|
Noel Wayne St. Clair, 81 of Canton, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home. The son of Elmer and Ona Craig St. Clair was born Nov. 21, 1938, in rural LaBelle. He was united in marriage to Juanita Schorr on July 15, 1960, at the Providence Baptist Church parsonage in rural Williamstown. Wayne was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 until 1960. He loved animals and liked to hunt, fish, trap and do woodworking projects. He was an assistant lockmaster for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lock and Dam 19 at Keokuk, Iowa, and he also worked to provide disaster relief for multiple hurricanes through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He loved his family, especially his grandkids. Survivors include his wife, Juanita St. Clair of Canton; three children, Brenda (Rick) Martin of Canton, Steve (Misty) St. Clair of Easton and Roxanne Carlin of Canton; five grandchildren, Shane (Tonia) Martin, Brian (Bethany) Martin, Morgan St. Clair, Christopher Carlin, Sr. and Ashley (Nathan) Cramsey; great-grandchildren, Tanner Martin, Haley Martin, Gracyn Martin, Ethan Martin, Christopher Carlin Jr., Zachary Carlin, Piper Cramsey and Spencer Cramsey; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Jessica Leigh Carlin and Adam Martin; son-in-law, Kevin Carlin; and three brothers, Chester, Virgil and Kenneth St. Clair. Memorial funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, with the Rev. Brian Stone officiating. Inurnment will be in Forest Grove Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Otto Bruner Post 170. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed online at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 27 to June 29, 2020