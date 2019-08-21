|
|
Norbert Bentele, 86, of Quincy, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Norbert was born Nov. 9, 1932, in Macon County, Mo., the son of Albert and Dorothy (Modgelin) Bentele. After graduating from Macon County High School, Norbert worked as a construction lineman with the CB&Q Railroad before he joined the U.S. Army in 1952. Norbert served in the 10th Signal Corps in Korea and was promoted to platoon sergeant in 1953 and assisted in training the 1st Signal Corps Units after the Korean War Armistice. He was honorably discharged in 1955 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Norbert returned to work in the communication department of CB&Q Burlington Northern Railroad for 44 years, retiring in 1994 as a district line supervisor. He married Anna Marie Nall-Thompson on Dec. 23, 1984, in Hannibal, Mo. She survives. Norbert was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Norbert was the founder and first president of the Lester Hammond Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association. He served two times as the president of the Department of Illinois Korean War Veterans Association, from 1993 to 1994 and from 1999 to 2000. He was a life member of VFW Post 5129, member of American Legion 37, and member of Veterans of Foreign Wars of USA Post 5129. He was also a member of the National Association of Korean War Veterans and attended their annual reunions for years. Norb was involved with the local formation of and served in the Lester Hammond Korean War Veterans Color Guard. As a member of the Color Guard he was proud to have led Quincy's Dogwood Parade for many years. An advocate of honoring those who served, he helped establish the Korean War Memorial at the Illinois Veterans Home and submitted his own design for the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. Norbert was the co-founder of the Illinois Head Injury Association in 1982 and served as a member of the Board of Directors for 10 years. Norbert also founded the Quincy Head Injury Support Group. Norbert was also a licensed Illinois Realtor, and he held an amateur radio license. He was a member of the National Railway Historical Society, a member of the German Village Society and a precinct committeeman for 32 years. Norbert was also a member of the Quincy South Side Boat Club for 30 years. He was integral in organizing many fundraising and church activities over the years. Norbert's military awards include: Two Korean Presidential Unit Citations, a Meritorious Unit Award, Korean Service Medal with two Battle Stars, UN Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medal. In addition to his wife, Anna Marie of Quincy, survivors include his children: Robert Vincent (Kathleen Morast) Bentele of Overland Park, Kan., Karen Ann (Brian Rothermel) Bentele of Machesney Park, Ill., Kevin James Bentele of Merriam, Kan., and Kelly William Bentele of Quincy. Anna brought her children to their marriage, Gayle Marie (Lynn Taylor) Thompson of Hannibal, Mo., Lora (Mac) Thompson Tate of St. Charles, Mo., Katherine Ann (Kevin) Eftink of Fort Collins, Colo., and Gina Thompson (Terrence) Brooks of Nashville, Tenn. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Mildred Chambers of Gillette, Wyo. Elizabeth (Jack) Lowe of Clinton, Mo., Raymond (Debbie) Bentele of St. Louis, Leo Bentele of Independence, Mo., and Carolyn (Jerry) Snidow of St. Peters, Mo..; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Judy) Nall and Clyde (Stacy) Nall, all of Quincy; sisters-in-law, Donna Bentele of Bryant, Alaska, Mary Louise Bentele of Webster Groves, Mo., and Betty Nall of Palmyra, Mo.; 13 grandchildren, Heather Ann Prunty of Machesney Park, Jessica Kay (Geoff) Stanton of Tomball, Texas, Robert Vincent (Jesi) Bentele Jr. of Tulsa, Okla., Ryan Russell (Jessica) Bentele of Quincy, Jennifer Taylor of Springfield, Va.; Jim Taylor of Hannibal, Christopher (Monica) Chaplin of St. Charles, Mo., Danielle Chaplin of Miami, Fla., Andrew (Wendy) Eftink of Westminster, Colo., Benjamin Eftink of Santa Fe, N.M., Connor Buban of Battlecreek, Mich., Thomas Eftink of Casper Wyoming, and Carter Brooks of Nashville, Tenn.; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Norbert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy Bentele; brothers Kenneth and Ronald; a sister, Rita (Bill) Cupp; brothers-in-law, Jay Chambers and Denton Nall; and two sisters-in-law, Kay Bentele and Mary Edith Bentele. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Parish. Burial with military honors will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Memorials can be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019