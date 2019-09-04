Home

Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
(217) 285-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Pittsfield, IL
View Map
Norma "Hope" Baehr

Norma "Hope" Baehr Obituary
Norma "Hope" Baehr, 94, of Pittsfield, Ill., passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Liberty Village in Pittsfield.

She was born on July 15, 1925, in St. Louis, Mo., and was raised by her aunt and uncle, John and Tootie Johnson. She married Marchell "Rusty" Baehr on Dec. 4, 1954, and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2001.

Hope graduated from Milton High School and went on to work as an ammunition inspector in Saint Louis. She returned to Pike County and began working at Brown Shoe Company in Pittsfield and then worked as a Private Duty Nurse at Illini Community Hospital. She then became a Post Master for the United States Postal Service, working in New Salem and Hull, retiring after 20 years of service at each location. In earlier years, Hope and Rusty were members of a dance club. She enjoyed bowling on different bowling leagues and didn't quit until well into her 80s. She loved the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Cowboys. She was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She is survived by two sons, Mark (Tammy) Baehr of Springfield, Ill.; and Mike (Molly) Baehr of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rusty; a daughter, Marsha Sandifer; her parents; and her aunt and uncle, John and Tootie Johnson.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pittsfield. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Pittsfield. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Memorials are suggested to or . Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
