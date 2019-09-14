Home

Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
573-769-2233
Norma C. Litchfield

Norma C. Litchfield, 94, of Palmyra, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Eric Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Scott Miller, Morgan Riley Miller, Chase Lincoln Miller and Tyler Wayne Miller.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the funeral chapel.

Norma was born Dec. 20, 1924, in Kansas City, Kan., to Wilber F. and Essie Whaler Bernard. She married Richard Lincoln Litchfield on May 13, 1945, in Paola, Kan. He preceded her in death Jan. 18, 2019.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Lee (Roy) Miller of Palmyra; son, David Bernard Litchfield of Jefferson City; grandson, Scott C. (Carie) Miller; and great-grandchildren, Morgan Riley Miller, Chase Lincoln Miller and Tyler Wayne Miller.

In addition to her husband, Norma was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Keith Bernard.

She was a medical secretary, worked in the family locker business and had also worked at Flower City Florist. The focus of her life was being a homemaker and taking care of her family. Norma loved to cook. She was a faithful member of Palmyra United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for years. Norma enjoyed being a member of the Auxiliary of Gideons International, Pierian Club and Eastern Star organizations. Road trips with her family around the states gave her much joy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Palmyra United Methodist Church or Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed online at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
