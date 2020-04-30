|
Norma Claire Schneider, 88, of Quincy, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Bickford Assisted Living Home. She was born May 26, 1931, in Quincy, the daughter of William and Eleanor (Lennert) Druffel. She married Leo Carl Schneider, Jr on Oct. 20, 1956, in Quincy. He preceded her in death April 1, 1987. Norma was mostly a homemaker for many, many years but was also employed by St. Francis Solanus Parish as a kindergarten teacher, at Gardner Denver, the Quincy Casket Co., Sears and the Green Turtle Gift Shop. Norma attended St. Francis Solanus Elementary School, Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy College. Norma was a lifetime member of St. Francis Solanus parish. Norma was always interested in gardening, working in her yard and eventually achieved the Master Gardner distinction during retirement. Earlier in life she was an active bowler participating in many leagues. She was also a very active card player who hosted bridge parties for many years with her close card-playing friends. Norma was also a very talented musician having played the piano, violin and glockenspiel at various times in her life. She also played a little golf, a little tennis and was known to volunteer for a game of "pitch and catch" in her younger years, too. Norma also enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in all sports and musical events. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Carl, especially cruising the Mississippi River in their speedboat, for many years. Most importantly, "she loved people" and always ran into someone she knew when running errands. Her husband, Carl, her family and friends, and her faith, were her lifeblood, they were her most important "activities of interest." Survivors include two sons, Stephen Carl Schneider and his wife, Julie Freiburg Schneider, of Deerfield, and William "Bill' Leo Schneider and his wife, Brenda Kluba Schneider of Quincy; grandchildren, Michael Carl Schneider (Susan Anderson) of Portland, Ore., Elizabeth Ann Schneider (Eric Myerberg) of Evanston, Ill., Kathleen Marie Schneider of Chicago, Melinda Schneider Hoener (Zach Hoener) of Mendon and Brian Schneider of Chicago; great-grandchildren, Delilah, Stella, Talia, Levi and Maelyn. In addition to her husband, Carl, Norma was preceded in death by her parents. The family wishes to thank all of Norma's many, many friends who enjoyed life with her in so many ways over the years. Special thanks go to the Bickford of Quincy staff and to the Blessing Hospice and Palliative Care representatives who assisted and comforted her at the end of her journey in this life. Memorials may be directed to Quincy Notre Dame. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Norma. The funeral Mass will be broadcast live at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, on the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church website: stfrancissolanus.com. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please be with us in prayer and feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
