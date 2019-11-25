|
Norma J. Brinkman, 79, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born on June 4, 1940, in Hurdland, Mo., a daughter of John Henry and Grace (Howerton) Kaufman. Norma married Richard Brinkman on March 3, 1962. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2004. Mrs. Brinkman worked at Motorola for many years. However, she was primarily a homemaker and caregiver to her family. Norma loved gardening and her flowers. She enjoyed birdwatching and fixing things around her house. She liked to read, newspaper comic strips, buying jewelry on QVC, and watching American Pickers. She is survived by four children, Lori Wolverton of Tulsa, Okla., Mary VanKirk and her husband Richard of San Diego, Calif., Richard L. Brinkman and his wife Kyla of Fowler, Ill., and Thomas Alan Brinkman of Quincy; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Cannon, Amber Allensworth, Zachary Wolverton and his wife Elizabeth, Jared VanKirk, Sara Burdett and her husband Josh, Madelyn VanKirk, Scott Brinkman, Tyler Brinkman, Kaylin Brinkman and Hannah Brinkman; seven great-grandchildren, Devon Cannon, Aiden Cannon, Savanna Nehf, Isaac Allensworth, Alex Wolverton, Ian Burdett and Ellowen Burdett; brother, Lester Kaufman and his wife Marilyn; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three siblings, Elmer, Melvin, and Dorothy, along with her husband Marion. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorial may be made to the family. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019