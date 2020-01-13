|
QUINCY -- Norma Jean (Muegge) McNay, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Dover, Mo., a daughter of Walter and Oneta (Shires) Muegge. On June 30, 1956, Norma and Conrad McNay were united in marriage at Immanuel Baptist Church in Quincy. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary last year. Norma attended Quincy Schools and graduated from high school in 1955. She then attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City and graduated in 1959 with honors and was awarded her BSN. She began her career as a nurse at Blessing Hospital in 1959 and worked as an RN and also taught at Blessing-Rieman School of Nursing. On Dec. 13, 2019, Norma was given an honorary Masters of Nursing degree for her 55 years of service to the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. After she had worked at Blessing in the Emergency Room, a per diem nurse on OB, and initiating programs for nurses and patients, Norma was asked to serve on the Board of Directors of Blessing. She also turned over the first shovel of dirt to begin the building of the Cancer Center. Being a citizen of the community and believing in giving back, Norma was instrumental in initiating the Meals on Wheels program with Rev. William Foose. She and her husband also helped begin the Service League Gift Show. Norma also enjoyed her tenure as a member of the Atlantis Study Group. As a coordinator of the Reach to Recovery she had volunteers to visit breast cancer patients, but she herself, visited over 600 women on three continents. Norma is survived by her husband, Con; and two children, Craig (Vickie) McNay and their children, Kiera, Ryan, Courtney, and Alex; and Sarah (Robert) Roman, and their children, Andrew, Audrey and Heather. There will be no funeral service and a private burial service will be held in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation for Norma will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with a short prayer service at 6 p.m. Memorials to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing or a . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
