Norma Jean Smith, age 90, of Mount Sterling, Ill., passed away at 4:53 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care in Mount Sterling. She was born Nov. 1, 1928, in Brown County, Ill., the daughter of Jesse, Sr. and Elva Mae Carpenter Smith. She married Dale Harold Smith on Jan. 10, 1946, in Mount Sterling, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2012. Norma was a homemaker and had worked as a school bus driver for several years. She also served as a certified nurse's aide for St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisc. She attended Brown County schools. Norma was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling. She always enjoyed cooking and sewing, but her greatest joy was the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include four children, Terry Smith (Carol) of Menomonee Falls, Wisc.; Ronald Smith (Ivanna) of Poulsbo, Wash.; John Smith of Antioch, Ill.; and Cathleen Koch (Jerry) of Mount Sterling; 10 grandchildren, Shelly Thiessen (Gary); Terry Dale Smith; Lisa Harper (Jim); Sarah Smith (Jenny); Monica Heffernan (Ryan); Michelle Cohen (Jason); Karla Paris (Darin); Elizabeth Ormond (Chris); Tracy Mountain (Kyle) and Tyler Koch (Dawn); 23 great-grandchildren, Alec, Austin and Madelyn Thiessen; Christian, Logan and Madison Huddleston; Mason and Lauryn Smith; Aaron Lemieux (Courtney); Amber, Alyssa and Emma Lemieux; Thomas and Phillip Harper; Brooklin Paris; McKenna and Carter Ormond; Kya and Jersey Mountain; Jaycee Koch and Aiden; Charlie and Eleanor Heffernan; two great-great-grandchildren, Nora and Violet Lemieux; one sister, Ruth Nolan of Schaumburg, Ill; one brother, Tony Smith (Judy) of Camdenton, Mo.; also survives along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Lyle; Ray; Jessie, Jr.; Glen and Oliver Smith; and two sisters, Mary Parker and Shirley Behymer. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling, with Father Steve Thompson and Deacon Mike Ellerman officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Sterling Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. Memorials are suggested to the Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care Activity Fund or Brown County Against Cancer. Condolences for the family may be left on line at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019