Norma Jean Heinze, 86, formerly of 4937 Lakeview Drive, died at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born July 17, 1932, to Frank Adolph and Elsie Caroline Luecken Olps in Quincy. She married Charles Heinze on Dec. 30, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Quincy. He died May 16, 2001. Norma was a 1950 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School. She worked as a telephone operator in Quincy and later in Brooklyn, N.Y. She also worked as a waitress in various restaurants and as a sales associate at J.C. Penney. Norma was a member of the Church of St. Peter and of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Norma was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was immensely proud of her family, leaving behind many treasured memories. She provided guidance and supported her children in all of their pursuits. She would not miss any of their activities ranging from the color guard, theater performances and sporting events. She loved a full house, her door was always open as she welcomed her children's friends. She adored her grandchildren and loved doing crafts and cooking with them. Norma had endless energy and probably coined the term multi-tasker. She literally could not sit still, accomplishing more in an hour than most people could in a day. Norma was an accomplished seamstress. She sewed many of her daughters' clothes, including prom dresses, bridesmaids' dresses and numerous dance costumes for Heinze Dance Academy. Norma also was a quilter, a skill she learned from her mother. She worked tirelessly to ensure that each of her children and grandchildren received a quilt made lovingly by her. Norma loved cooking for her family. Her culinary skills were extraordinary. When she made hot tamales and homemade noodles, people would place orders. The family looked forward to Christmas every year when she made candies, at least 20 different kinds. Everyone had their favorites, but the top contenders had to be her turtles and fudge. Her pies were legendary, her crusts fabulous! A favorite would be hard to choose: Her custard pie? Her strawberry rhubarb? Her peach? Norma enjoyed playing cards. Her favorites included Liverpool rum and hearts. Every family gathering included lots of fun and laughter as numerous card and board games were played. To ensure she always had a card playing companion, Norma started teaching her grandchildren games as soon as they were able to sit at the table. Norma was very active at the K of C Barbecue. She and her husband, Chuck, were well known for their onion ring stand, which they started. Norma's other passions included following the St. Louis Cardinals, travel, doing crossword puzzles and walking with her neighbors. Her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life. Her family takes comfort knowing that she is now in the presence of our Lord. Survivors include six children, Debbie (Don) Kado of Aurora, Colo., Pam (Al) Hueseman of Aurora, Geri Armitage of Naperville, Ill., Brad (Susan Coffey) Heinze of Aurora, Karen Williams of Quincy, and Brian (Beth) Heinze of Quincy; eight grandchildren, Jordan (Reanne) Hueseman of Denver, Alexandra Hueseman, of Aurora, Allison (Beau) Tooley of Aurora, Aaron Armitage of Pataskala, Ohio, Blake (Shannon) Williams of Quincy, Brooke Williams of Glen Carbon, Ian (fiancee Sarah Schumacher) of St. Louis and Skylar Heinze of Quincy; four great-grandchildren, Otto and Greta Hueseman and Daniel and Raelyn Williams; a sister, Joan Olps of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Norma was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Frank Olps Jr., Richard Olps and Harold Olps. SERVICES: A time of prayer will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of St. Peter, with the Rev. Leo Enlow conducting. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. A prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019