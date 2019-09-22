|
Norma Jean (Liesen) Thieman, 87, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home. She was born in Quincy on Aug. 24, 1932, the second daughter of Leo and Josephine Liesen (Wisman). She graduated from Quincy Notre High School and attended Quincy College. Norma had an aptitude for numbers. She worked in the mortgage department at Illinois State Bank. She later worked as controller of the family business, Quincy Hardware Company. Norma enjoyed a challenge and singlehandedly brought Quincy Hardware into the computer age in 1980. In 1985, the Thieman family acquired Florida Hardware Company. Norma continued as controller until 2009. She remained active in the business until the very end. Norma had an adventurous spirit. We loved her childhood stories. In 1978, she got her pilot's license and later persuaded her husband to get his. Together, they traveled the world. Norma water skied and scuba dived. She was a member of the YMCA, Southeastern Bonanza Society and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a grandmother extraordinaire. Norma will be remembered for her infectious smile and spirit that could lift a room. Survivors include her sons Rich, Don (Susan) and Brian (Lupita); grandchildren, Stephan (Trish), Kellea (Matt) Miller, Julie, Greg and Amelia; great-grandchild, William; sister, Pauline Upper of Quincy; brother-in-law, John Thieman of Vienna, Va.; and brother-in-law, Bill Crain of Pueblo, Colo. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; a sister, Marilyn Bocke; a brother, Robert Liesen; and a sister, Eleanor Crain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 1773 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32210, with Father James Kaniparampil officiating. Internment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Hardage-Giddens, Memorial Park and Funeral Home Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32205. Memorials may be made Sacred Heart Catholic Church, memo Youth Ministries, 5752 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32244. Condolences may be expressed online at HGriversidefuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019