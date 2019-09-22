Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens, Riverside Memorial Park
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St Matthew's Catholic Church
1773 Blanding Blvd
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Thieman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean (Liesen) Thieman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean (Liesen) Thieman Obituary
Norma Jean (Liesen) Thieman, 87, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Quincy on Aug. 24, 1932, the second daughter of Leo and Josephine Liesen (Wisman). She graduated from Quincy Notre High School and attended Quincy College. Norma had an aptitude for numbers. She worked in the mortgage department at Illinois State Bank. She later worked as controller of the family business, Quincy Hardware Company. Norma enjoyed a challenge and singlehandedly brought Quincy Hardware into the computer age in 1980. In 1985, the Thieman family acquired Florida Hardware Company. Norma continued as controller until 2009. She remained active in the business until the very end.

Norma had an adventurous spirit. We loved her childhood stories. In 1978, she got her pilot's license and later persuaded her husband to get his. Together, they traveled the world. Norma water skied and scuba dived. She was a member of the YMCA, Southeastern Bonanza Society and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a grandmother extraordinaire. Norma will be remembered for her infectious smile and spirit that could lift a room.

Survivors include her sons Rich, Don (Susan) and Brian (Lupita); grandchildren, Stephan (Trish), Kellea (Matt) Miller, Julie, Greg and Amelia; great-grandchild, William; sister, Pauline Upper of Quincy; brother-in-law, John Thieman of Vienna, Va.; and brother-in-law, Bill Crain of Pueblo, Colo.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; a sister, Marilyn Bocke; a brother, Robert Liesen; and a sister, Eleanor Crain.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 1773 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32210, with Father James Kaniparampil officiating. Internment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Quincy.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Hardage-Giddens, Memorial Park and Funeral Home Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32205.

Memorials may be made Sacred Heart Catholic Church, memo Youth Ministries, 5752 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32244.

Condolences may be expressed online at HGriversidefuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now