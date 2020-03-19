|
|
Norma Jean Vahlkamp, 94, of Quincy, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home. Norma was born April 30, 1925, near Lewistown, Mo., a daughter of Russell B. and Pearl (Levengood) Stith. Norma married Arthur H. "Artie" Vahlkamp on June 1, 1953, in Hannibal, Mo. He preceded her in death May 20, 2011. Norma was a legal secretary for Chet Groves Law Office, and she later worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at Pam Printers until her retirement May 1, 1987. She attended Lewistown, Mo., elementary and high school and Glaves country school. She was a graduate of Gem City Business College. Norma was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church and the Ladies of St. Francis. As the wife of a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, she was active with the following organizations as well: Ladies Auxiliary, Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Legion Auxiliary and . She volunteered at the Illinois Veterans Home and the Garden Room at the former St. Mary Hospital. She will be remembered as a fabulous cook and for her crocheting skills that resulted in many afghans that are treasured by her family. Survivors include her son, Stephen C. Vahlkamp and his wife, Sharon; stepsons, Marty Vahlkamp and Mike Vahlkamp; a sister, Judith (Judy) Bunte; her granddaughter, Anna Marie Vahlkamp, all of Quincy; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family extends its sincere thanks to all of Norma's wonderful caregivers during her years at the Illinois Veterans Home. Due to health care precautions mandated in response to COVID-19, private family services are planned. Please be with Norma's family in prayer. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020