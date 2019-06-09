Norma Lee Kindhart Reid, 74, of Quincy, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter in Quincy. Born March 28, 1945, in Clayton, Ill., Norma was the daughter of Troy and Imogene Lamma Kindhart Sr. Norma was married to Larry Laws and later to Bud Reid. Norma enjoyed reading, crocheting, arts and crafts and enjoyed taking trips to "the boat." She loved children, coaching ball teams and cherished the time she spent with her family. Norma loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. Norma had owned and operated taverns at Sixth and Jefferson and Stormy Normie's at Fifth and York until she began work at the Elks Lodge as a cleaning lady. Survivors include four children, Tammy Owsley of Quincy, Todd Laws of Quincy, Deeanna Baird (Jeff) of Quincy and Julie Spidle of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey DeLonjay (Renee), Brandie DeLonjay, Amberly DeLonjay (Skyler Forrest), Brooke Beebe, Sofia Laws, Brett Baird, Brock Baird, Tyler Ferguson and Ashlynn Goehl; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, John D. Kindhart (Dena) of Quincy; five sisters, Betty Lou Pulliam, Rhonda Murry (Rocky), Shirley Lepper and Sharon Cain (Robert), all of Quincy and Barbara Carnes (Bob) of Liberty, Ill.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Donald Kindhart, Richard Kindhart and Troy Kindhart Jr.; and two sisters, Mae Daggett and Edna Pearl Kelley. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Mr. Rocky Murry officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Neighborhood Federation. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary