Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
217-936-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Staff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman C. Staff


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman C. Staff Obituary
Norman C. Staff, 97, of Jacksonville, formerly of West Point, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

Norman was born Dec. 7, 1922, in Basco, the son of Charles "Walter" and Ruby Lenore (Barnaby) Staff. He married Helen Kathleen Kallenbach on May 6, 1951, in Perry. Kathleen passed away Nov. 6, 2018.

He was a member of West Point Methodist Church and later United Methodist Church of Loraine. He was a member of the Hancock County Farm Bureau and enjoyed collecting Indian relics, watching steam engines, threshing, and in his earlier years ran a sawmill with his father.

Survivors include two children, Carl Staff of Oquawka and Elaine Sorrill of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Michele Sorrill of Maryland and Christina Sorrill of Jacksonville; one step-grandchild, Jennifer (Matthew) Rice of Galesburg; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Marie and James Rice of Galesburg; and one sister-in-law, Arlene Staff.

Norman was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tom Sorrill; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Staff; one brother, Joe Staff; and one sister, Shirley (Lawrence) Scheurman.

Due to the current health situation and under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities and the state of Illinois, the family will not be present for the visitation.

Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, for those who wish to come and sign the book and pay their respects.

A private family service will be held with interment in Webster Cemetery near West Point.

Memorial contributions are suggested to United Methodist Church of Loraine or Cedar Hurst Assisted Living and Memory Care of Jacksonville.

The family would appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time and know that if you could you would be with them as they celebrate the life of Norman.

Condolences may be expressed online at

hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -