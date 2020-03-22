|
Norman C. Staff, 97, of Jacksonville, formerly of West Point, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital. Norman was born Dec. 7, 1922, in Basco, the son of Charles "Walter" and Ruby Lenore (Barnaby) Staff. He married Helen Kathleen Kallenbach on May 6, 1951, in Perry. Kathleen passed away Nov. 6, 2018. He was a member of West Point Methodist Church and later United Methodist Church of Loraine. He was a member of the Hancock County Farm Bureau and enjoyed collecting Indian relics, watching steam engines, threshing, and in his earlier years ran a sawmill with his father. Survivors include two children, Carl Staff of Oquawka and Elaine Sorrill of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Michele Sorrill of Maryland and Christina Sorrill of Jacksonville; one step-grandchild, Jennifer (Matthew) Rice of Galesburg; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Marie and James Rice of Galesburg; and one sister-in-law, Arlene Staff. Norman was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tom Sorrill; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Staff; one brother, Joe Staff; and one sister, Shirley (Lawrence) Scheurman. Due to the current health situation and under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities and the state of Illinois, the family will not be present for the visitation. Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, for those who wish to come and sign the book and pay their respects. A private family service will be held with interment in Webster Cemetery near West Point. Memorial contributions are suggested to United Methodist Church of Loraine or Cedar Hurst Assisted Living and Memory Care of Jacksonville. The family would appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time and know that if you could you would be with them as they celebrate the life of Norman. Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020