Norman Neal Turnbull, 95, of Griggsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield. He was born Oct. 8, 1924, in rural Griggsville, a son of Arthur F. and Gladys A. Glenn Turnbull. He married Ellen V. Harpole on June 11, 1950, in Nebo, and she preceded him in death April 3, 2018. Norman was a graduate of Griggsville High School Class of 1943. He worked at the Farmers National Bank of Griggsville for more than 25 years, serving as president, retiring in 1983. He was a 74-year member of the Griggsville Masonic Lodge 45 A.F. &A.M., where he was past master and treasurer. He was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Rose Croix White Shrine of Jerusalem. He was treasurer of the Western Illinois Fair in Griggsville for 30 years. He was a member of the Griggsville United Methodist Church, where he sang many solos. Norman farmed all his life in the Griggsville area. He enjoyed his cattle and made some of them his pets. Norman loved any sort of history, collecting coins, music, beekeeping and looking for arrowheads. He sang for numerous weddings and funerals in the area. Survivors include two sons, Kent Turnbull of Pittsfield and Kevin (Lori) Turnbull of Quincy; five grandchildren, Christina, Aaron (Allison), Sarah, Sean and Ryan Turnbull. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and three brothers, William, Glenn, and Frank Turnbull. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Griggsville United Methodist Church with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Griggsville. Memorials may be made to Bethel Cemetery or Griggsville United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed online at airsman-hires.com and whig.com.
