Olive L. Cook, 101, of Quincy, passed away at 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Friends of Hospice Lakeway Area Serenity House in Morristown, Tenn. Olive was born Oct. 21, 1918, in Marblehead Township, Ill., to Charles David and Elva Eldora Loos. She married George Merker in 1941. He preceded her in death in 1945 in World War II. Survivors include a daughter, Eleanor Ann Hunt of Virginia.; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her very good friend and travel buddy, Bobbie Vincent. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Elmo, Charles, Gerry and Harlan Loos. Professionally, Olive was a drill machine operator at York Division of Borg-Warner for 26 years. Olive was raised on a farm and enjoyed being outdoors doing yardwork or gardening. She also loved bowling, fishing and cooking. She was a talented seamstress, specializing in needlepoint and quilting; she was in a quilting club at Good Samaritan Home, and often gave her quilts to family members or donated them. She was also a lady's aide at church. Olive was an avid traveler, as she traveled throughout Europe to the Netherlands, Germany and Amsterdam. In her free time, you could often find her watching "Wheel of Fortune" or "Jeopardy!" on TV or playing the occasional slots at the casino. Olive was a Lutheran by faith and attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Quincy, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Quincy and Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. The Rev. Martin Eden will officiate. A private visitation will be at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. The family asks all those attending services to please wear a face mask or covering. Memorial contributions may be made to Great River Honor Flight or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020