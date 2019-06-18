Olive Ruth McNeff, age 83, a resident of the Good Samaritan Home in Quincy and formerly of Mout Sterling passed away at 6:35 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the nursing home. She was born June 28, 1935, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas Oliver and Juanita Ruth Espy Curtis. She married Daniel Franklin McNeff on Aug. 4, 1954, in Rushville, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1995. Mrs. McNeff was a homemaker and also assisted her husband with the operation of the family farm. Olive also was an employee for the Hancock and Schuyler County Farm Service Agency for several years. She graduated from Carthage High School. Mrs. McNeff was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mount Sterling. Olive always enjoyed quilting, was a lifetime member of the Illinois Arabian Horse Association, a member of the Brown County Home Extension, was a 4-H leader for several years, served on the board of the Two Rivers Regional Council and many people knew her as the Avon lady. Survivors include six children, Marcia Wort (Jerry) of Quincy; Jerry McNeff (Janice) of Timewell; Michael McNeff (Cindy) of Mount Sterling; Sheila Glaspy (Kevin) of Effingham; Lisa Nickell (Patrick) of Greenwood, Ind.; and Toni Dunker (Lenny) of Fowler. 14 grandchildren, Jacob McNeff; Daniel McNeff; Hannah Brown; Eric Wort; Kara Mshaiel; Jenna Cook; Danielle Klinger; Andrew Glaspy; Carly Glaspy; Brent McNeff; Brian McNeff; Garrett Nickell; Kelsie Nickell and Elley Nickell. Two step grandsons, Patrick Dunker and Tony Dunker. 12 great-grandchildren, Wes; Will; Ian; Olivia; Greta; Ozzy; Dutch; Kyzer; Karly; Jackson; Braxton; Lylla; and she was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her 13th great-grandchild in September. Two sisters, Leola Getka (Walt) of Burlington, Wisc.; and Elizabeth Gernay of Beardstown also survive, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Pastor Ron Cox officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckhorn Cemetery in Brown County. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Jensen Woods Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 18 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary