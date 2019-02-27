LORAINE, Ill. -- Opal Marie Ruffcorn passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at North Adams Home with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Opal was born on July 16, 1931, to Tom and Ethel (Booher) Owrey at home in Walker Township, Hancock County, Ill. She graduated from Unity High School in Mendon in 1950. She and Wilbur Ruffcorn were united in marriage on March 8, 1953. They farmed near Loraine nearly their entire married life. Wilbur passed on July 9, 2013. Opal had resided at North Adams Home since 2016. She enjoyed attending auctions, flea markets and garage sales, often reselling items at flea markets and garage sales in the area. She also enjoyed writing letters to her many pen-pals located all over the United States. Opal loved playing cards, doing crossword puzzles and her cats. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her earlier years, she ran a switchboard in Carthage. She also had been an Avon Representative and maintained an extensive Avon collection. She and Wilbur operated a very popular ATV Park on their property for several years. She and Wilbur had been members of the Loraine Community Club. Opal attended the United Methodist Church in Loraine. She is survived by her son, Darryl (Connie) Ruffcorn of Loraine; grandchildren, Eric (Holly) Ruffcorn of Camp Point, Kendall (Stephanie) Ruffcorn of Loraine, Paul (Molly) Bowen of Cabot, Ark. and Chase (Mackenzie) Bowen of Heber Springs, Ark.; one step grandchild, Lowell (Dena) Bowen, of Shreveport, La.; great-grandchildren, Dexter Ruffcorn of Camp Point, Sylex, Madison and Audrey Ruffcorn of Loraine, Joshua, Bailea, Brayden, Hayden and Brody of Cabot, Ark., Annabella, Elsie and Brighe Bowen of Heber Springs, Ark.; one step great-grandchild, Austin Bowen of Magnolia, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; daughter, Rhonda Bowen; son-in-law, Clyde Bowen; sisters, Ida Bell Conover, Laveta Shaffer, Juanita Crouch; brothers, John D. and Merle Owrey. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon with the Rev. Connie Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in the New Loraine Cemetery. VISITATION: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: North Adams Home Building Fund or The United Methodist Church of Loraine. ARRANGEMENTS: Hunter Funeral Home, Mendon. WEBSITE: hunterfuneralhomes.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary