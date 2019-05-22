QUINCY -- Opal Virginia Conkle, 93, of Quincy, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. Born Jan. 22, 1926, in Quincy, Virginia was the daughter of Francis Booher and Ruby Pearl Ward. She was raised in the home of her mother and stepfather, Steve F. Riggs. She married Clarence Leonard Conkle on April 29, 1967, in Morton, Ill. He preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2002. Virginia currently shared her life with Keith Crim of Quincy. Virginia attended Faith Journey Church. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and sewing, being known for the many pillows she made. She loved taking trips and going out to eat with her friends and family. Virginia worked as a Nurses Aid and Home Health Aid for many years in Peoria until her retirement in 1988. Survivors include many nieces and nephews which include her caregivers, Steve Booher (Carlene) of Taylor, Mo.; three half-brothers, Donald Riggs of Quincy, Harold Riggs (Mary Ann) of Quincy and John Booher (Margaret) of Center, Mo.; and a sister, Carol Jackson of St. Louis. Mrs. Conkle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence; a brother, James Booher (Mildred); and a niece, Leona Booher. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Henry Pratt officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to or the St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Mont. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 22 to May 24, 2019