|
|
Orville A. Waterkotte, 96, of Quincy, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1923, in Quincy, the son of Frank and Reinfreida (Zimmerman) Waterkotte. He married Ruth Marian Sturhan on Sept. 9, 1950, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Quincy. She preceded him in death on July 12, 2018. Mr. Waterkotte was a carpenter and the owner and operator of Waterkotte Construction Inc. He was in the U.S. Army during World War II and served in both Burma and India. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Orville enjoyed fishing, was a Cubs fan, but most especially was dedicated to his family. Survivors include his children, Anne (Alan) Betts of Quincy, Martha Lubben Waterkotte of Champaign, Ill., Sara (Brad) Schulte of Fowler, Ill, Terri (Sam) Newlon of Quincy, Mary (Jack) Terwelp of Quincy, Janice (Don) Miller of Quincy, Rose (Chris) Heller of Fort Smith, Ark., Joseph (JoEllen) Waterkotte of Quincy, Gregg (Jana) Waterkotte of Clayton, Ill., and Phillip (Danielle) Waterkotte of Quincy; grandchildren, Michael Betts and Chrissy, Brian Betts, Laura (Joey) Gibbs; Jennifer (Chris) Humer, Sarah Allen, Lindsay Allen, Richelle (Mike) Anderson, Ryne Lubben, Matthew Schulte, Nathan (Jill) Schulte, Amanda (Mark) Alexander, Christopher Newlon, Beth (Joe) Spiekermeier, Emily (Dave) Merkel, Scott Newlon, Abbey (Caleb) Roth, Eric (Sara) Terwelp, Cole (Lauren) Terwelp, Meghan (Marcus) Medsker, Erin (Arron) Meyer, Nicole (Travis) Darnell, Claire Miller, Alex Miller, Connor Miller, Ben Miller, Zachery Heller, Paige Heller, Keegan Heller, Gavin Heller, Hunter Heller, Cori Moore, Devin Post, Mason Scott, Madison Scott, Tristin Scott, Grace Scott, Whitley Waterkotte, Brandt Waterkotte and Aubrey Waterkotte; 37 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter; two great-grandsons; and five siblings, Don Waterkotte, Frank Waterkotte Jr., Fr. Silvin Waterkotte, Vivian Stephens and Loretta Waterkotte in childhood. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church with the Rev. Don Blaeser, O.F.M., officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church or to Quincy Notre Dame Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019