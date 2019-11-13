Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Orville Waterkotte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orville A. Waterkotte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orville A. Waterkotte Obituary
Orville A. Waterkotte, 96, of Quincy, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born Aug. 25, 1923, in Quincy, the son of Frank and Reinfreida (Zimmerman) Waterkotte. He married Ruth Marian Sturhan on Sept. 9, 1950, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Quincy. She preceded him in death on July 12, 2018.

Mr. Waterkotte was a carpenter and the owner and operator of Waterkotte Construction Inc. He was in the U.S. Army during World War II and served in both Burma and India. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Orville enjoyed fishing, was a Cubs fan, but most especially was dedicated to his family.

Survivors include his children, Anne (Alan) Betts of Quincy, Martha Lubben Waterkotte of Champaign, Ill., Sara (Brad) Schulte of Fowler, Ill, Terri (Sam) Newlon of Quincy, Mary (Jack) Terwelp of Quincy, Janice (Don) Miller of Quincy, Rose (Chris) Heller of Fort Smith, Ark., Joseph (JoEllen) Waterkotte of Quincy, Gregg (Jana) Waterkotte of Clayton, Ill., and Phillip (Danielle) Waterkotte of Quincy; grandchildren, Michael Betts and Chrissy, Brian Betts, Laura (Joey) Gibbs; Jennifer (Chris) Humer, Sarah Allen, Lindsay Allen, Richelle (Mike) Anderson, Ryne Lubben, Matthew Schulte, Nathan (Jill) Schulte, Amanda (Mark) Alexander, Christopher Newlon, Beth (Joe) Spiekermeier, Emily (Dave) Merkel, Scott Newlon, Abbey (Caleb) Roth, Eric (Sara) Terwelp, Cole (Lauren) Terwelp, Meghan (Marcus) Medsker, Erin (Arron) Meyer, Nicole (Travis) Darnell, Claire Miller, Alex Miller, Connor Miller, Ben Miller, Zachery Heller, Paige Heller, Keegan Heller, Gavin Heller, Hunter Heller, Cori Moore, Devin Post, Mason Scott, Madison Scott, Tristin Scott, Grace Scott, Whitley Waterkotte, Brandt Waterkotte and Aubrey Waterkotte; 37 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter; two great-grandsons; and five siblings, Don Waterkotte, Frank Waterkotte Jr., Fr. Silvin Waterkotte, Vivian Stephens and Loretta Waterkotte in childhood.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church with the Rev. Don Blaeser, O.F.M., officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with military rites.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church or to Quincy Notre Dame Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orville's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now