Orville Lee Mahsman, 85, of Quincy, died at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. He was born Aug. 6, 1933, to Walter and Mary Drebes Mahsman in Marion County, Mo. He married Mary Alice Schade on Oct. 24, 1953, in Hannibal. She died June 29, 1966. He then married Elizabeth Sexton Enslen on June 3, 1967, in St. John's Lutheran Church in Hannibal. She survives. Orville worked as a machine operator for Packaging Corp. for 21 years. He spent the next 30 years as a driver for Sharkey Transportation. Orville was a member of Columbus Road Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Margaret Ann Mahsman of Houston and Sharon Lee Mahsman of Seattle; two stepdaughters, Becky (Lee) Moffitt of Pittsfield, Ill., and Kathy Wombles of Quincy; six grandchildren, Luke (Christie) Mahsman of Palmyra, Mo., Kolby (Steve) Norton of Hannibal, Susan Ogle of Pittsfield, Alex (Mallory) Moffitt of Pittsfield, Patrick (Lindsay) Wombles of Odin, and Devon Wombles of Quincy; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Glenda (Bob) Hevle of Spring, Texas; a sister-in-law, Mary Lee Mahsman of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his first wife, Orville was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lynn Mahsman; parents; and four brothers, Donald, Lawrence, Alvin and Gerald Mahsman. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Columbus Road Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bob Cowman conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. MEMORIALS: Columbus Road Baptist Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors.