BARRY, Ill. -- Owen "Jack" Brown, 92, of Barry, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 1, 1927, in Adams, Ill., to Paul and Elsie Crim Brown. He married Barbara Petty on Aug. 31, 1985, in Barry, Ill., and she survives. Jack joined the United States Navy when he was 18 and served from 1945 until 1946. After his Honorable Discharge, he began driving a truck for Mid-state and then went on to drive for Spector Freight for 33 years. Next, he went to work for Sharkey Transportation, where he was employed for 21 years. In earlier years, Jack's CB handle was Jackrabbit. After he quit truck driving, he began working for his son, Owen, at GFC, and he also farmed for most of his life. Jack was a jack of all trades, including carpentry, woodworking, and many other things. He even made oak baby cradles for all of his kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden raising peppers, tomatoes, and potatoes. He liked working on his vehicles and others' as well. Jack also enjoyed camping during the warmer months and putting together puzzles and scrapbooks with Barb during the winter. He was a very active citizen of Barry and did a lot of volunteer work. Because of his dedication to the community, he was named the Barry Apple Festival Grand Parade Marshall and the Golden Apple Citizen. He ran the apple fritter shack for over 20 years and helped build the new building with his son-in-law, Larry. He also annually volunteered at the Barry Fire Department chicken fry. Jack was a humble, kind, and loving man who worked hard and was devoted to his family. He especially loved spending time with his family and helping them with anything they needed. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barb Brown; two sons, Danny (Tanja) Wells of Barry, Ill., and David (Caroline) Wells of Pittsfield, Ill.; six daughters, Georgia (Larry) Bergman of Pittsfield, Ill., Jacqueline (Rick) Williams of Rockport, Ill., Sandy (Jason) Fee of Barry, Ill., Kathy (Brent) Riley of Hannibal, Mo., Marie (Randy) Woods of Barry, Ill., and Kim Harris of Wentzville, Mo.; twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Darlene Bigger of Quincy, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Brown of Pittsfield, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Elsie Brown; son, Owen J. Brown, Jr.; great-great-grandson, Waylon Reed Rose; sister, Pauline Phillips; and brothers, Dale Brown, Gerald Brown, and Faye Brown. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Interment will follow at Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Memorials are suggested to be made to Barry United Methodist Church or the Barry Fire Department. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com and whig.com. Niebur Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020