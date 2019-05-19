Home

Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pamala Knuffman Obituary
Pamala Knuffman, 50, of Quincy, passed away at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday May 14, 2019, at her home.

Born Feb. 10, 1969, in Chicago, Pam was the daughter of Mary Fick. She married Dan Knuffman on Nov. 15, 1991, in Quincy. He survives.

Pam served her country in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1989 to 1997. Pam was a graduate of Moanalua High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and reading, but her greatest joy was the time she shared with her family, especially her granddaughters. Pam was employed at Sew What Quilt Shop in Quincy and had been previously employed at JoAnn Fabrics.

Survivors include her husband, Dan; four children, Nathaniel Hendrickson (Kelly) of Chalmette, La., Greg Knuffman (Megan) of Charleston, S.C., Nikki Knuffman of Jay, Okla., and Ally Knuffman of Bellingham, Wash.; three granddaughters, Natalia Hendrickson, Claudia Hendrickson and Freya Hendrickson; a sister, Robin Nadeau of West Frankfort, Ill.; her mother-in-law, Pat Knuffman of Quincy; two sisters-in-law, Tafi Lathrop (Sam) of Quincy and Cindy Milbert (Jerome) of Loraine, Ill.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Pam was preceded in death by her mother; and her father-in-law, Raymond Knuffman.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Gayle Pope officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Quincy Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 19 to May 21, 2019
