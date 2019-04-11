QUINCY -- Pamela Ann "Pam" Baze, 62, of Quincy, died at 1:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home. Born May 22, 1956, in Fresno, Calif., Pam was a daughter of Harold and Margaret Poe. Pam married David B. Baze on March 16, 1974, in Quincy. Pam was a 1974 graduate of Quincy High School. She was a member of Madison Park Christian Church and the National Boat Racing Association and the Outboard Driver's Association, serving as the treasurer for both organizations. She traveled all over the United States with her husband doing Hydro Boat Racing. She cooked for all the drivers and was well known for her chicken salad. Pam enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, painting and rearranging the furniture in their house. She also collected elephant and rooster large and small figurines. Pam was operating a day care from her home, which she had done for over 10 years. Survivors include a son, Donald E. Baze (Kimberly) of Granger, Ind.; daughter, Danille R. Baze of Quincy; son, Bradley D. Baze (Jonnette) of Payson; 12 grandchildren, Jerrod Snow, Jordan Snow, David Baze, Matthew Dade, Austin Baze, Mariah Baze, Corban Baze, LaShawn Dade, Hunter Church, Coleton Baze, Logan Church and Jazmine Walker; and one great-granddaughter, Karlie Baze. Also surviving is one brother, Guy Poe of Quincy; seven sisters, Mary Mueller of Quincy, Margy Monetti (Tim) of Quincy, Carol Poe of New York, Maxine Harris of Illinois, Tonya Everett (Mike) of North Carolina, Barbara Vaughn (Dave) of Mendon, Ill., and Tamara Wright (Jeff) of Quincy. Mrs. Baze was preceded in death by her parents, a stepmother, Barbara Cook-Poe, and a brother, Dale Poe. SERVICES: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Chuck Sackett officiating. Burial will be in Payson New Cemetery. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corps. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary