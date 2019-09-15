Home

Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Pamela Cookson "Pam" Hankins


1958 - 2019
Pamela Cookson "Pam" Hankins Obituary
Pamela "Pam" Cookson Hankins, 61, of Quincy, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home.
Born April 20, 1958, in Quincy, Pam was the daughter of William E. "Bill" and Edith M. Drummond Cookson. She married Douglas "Doug" Hankins on Dec. 30, 1977, in Quincy. He survives.
Pam enjoyed reading and loved playing bingo, but her family was most important in her life. She was a devoted wife, mom and grandma and truly loved having her "Grandma Day Care."
In addition to her husband, Doug, survivors include two daughters, Mandi Sill and Nikki Bowen (Tod), both of Quincy; three grandchildren, Landon Wheeler, Camdon Bowen and Piper Sill, all of Quincy; two brothers, Larry Cookson (Jeanie) of Quincy and Brad Cookson (Eva) of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Franny Cookson of Quincy; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Tommy Cookson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Greenmount Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mandi Sill to help with expenses.
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
