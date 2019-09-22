|
Pamela Hoker, 66, of Wheatland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, peacefully at home with her family by her side, after a courageous 15-year battle with breast cancer. A celebration of life was held Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Wheatland Community Hall. A memorial service was held Saturday, officiated by Chaplain Lyle Greiner, with food and fellowship afterward. Pamela was born Oct. 15, 1952, to Kenneth and LaVon (Crawford) Smith of Quincy, Ill. She married Craig Ginster and they later divorced. Pamela married John Hoker on March 8, 1991, in Clinton Iowa. Pamela enjoyed bowling, fishing, outdoor activities and swimming. She loved her animals, especially her chickens, but she loved her family the most. She always put family first, even at the end of her time here with us. Pamela was a traveler, visiting 47 out of the 50 states; she always wanted to visit all 50. She also enjoyed many fishing trips with her husband, John. Survivors include her husband, John; son, Jeremy (companion Danelle) Ginster of Brush Prairie, Wash.; a daughter, Carey (companion Michael) Williams of Muscatine, Iowa; grandchildren, Taylor (Daniel) Campoblanco of Coralville, Iowa, Bailee and Rylee Williams, and Keegan and Brayton Ginster; great-grandsons, Logan and Arden Camploblanco; and sisters, Carol (Dan) Borghorst, Debbie (the late Bob) Klinner of Quincy, and Sharon (late Bob) Jackson of Bettendorf, Iowa. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Judy Gallagher. Pam was greatly loved and missed by numerous friends and family. She will be in each of our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family or the Carroll Assistance Center. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
